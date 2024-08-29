FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

