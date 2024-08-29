Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,978,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,479.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $196,711.68.

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $141,104.90.

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $113,344.92.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.94.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

