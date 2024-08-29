FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

