FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 3,699,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,845,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FCEL. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

