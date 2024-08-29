Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
FUWAY opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.35.
About Furukawa Electric
