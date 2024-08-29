Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Raised to $1.90

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 363.41% from the company’s current price.
Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
