Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Raised to $1.90

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 363.41% from the company’s current price.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fury Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

