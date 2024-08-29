Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 60,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$80.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

