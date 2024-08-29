FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Issued By Bloom Burton

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioSyent in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CVE RX opened at C$10.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of C$125.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.94. BioSyent has a 52 week low of C$7.66 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.23.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

