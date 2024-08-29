FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Viper Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter worth $305,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

