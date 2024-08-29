FY2024 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Cut by Zacks Research

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Azul in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZUL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Azul Stock Performance

AZUL opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

