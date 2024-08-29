FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.93.
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
