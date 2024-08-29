FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HPS)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.98. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.40 million.

About Hammond Power Solutions

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.