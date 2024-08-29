FY2025 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

BR opened at $211.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.