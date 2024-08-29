Galibier Purchaser, Llc Sells 1,784,316 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.38, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

