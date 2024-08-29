Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 541,571 shares trading hands.

Galileo Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

