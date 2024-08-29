Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese Sells 443 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $482.79. 3,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,236. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.