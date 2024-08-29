Gary Marsh Buys 1,499 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Gary Marsh purchased 1,499 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,146.56 ($26,568.06).

Gary Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Gary Marsh sold 2,997 shares of Solid State stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.61), for a total value of £40,009.95 ($52,762.69).

Solid State Price Performance

SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. Solid State plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,540 ($20.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,436.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,402.48. The company has a market capitalization of £153.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,776.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Solid State Increases Dividend

Solid State Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 2,894.74%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

