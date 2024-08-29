Gary Marsh Sells 2,997 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Gary Marsh sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.61), for a total value of £40,009.95 ($52,762.69).

Gary Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Gary Marsh acquired 1,499 shares of Solid State stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,146.56 ($26,568.06).

Solid State Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,402.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.31). The firm has a market cap of £153.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,776.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Solid State Increases Dividend

About Solid State

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,894.74%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

