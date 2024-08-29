GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in August

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,464.0 days.
GCC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. GCC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About GCC
