GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in August

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,464.0 days.

GCC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. GCC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About GCC

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

