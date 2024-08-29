GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Bank of America upped their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

