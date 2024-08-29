GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Nomura Securities

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20. GDS has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

