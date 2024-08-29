GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by Nomura Securities to “Strong-Buy”

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of GDS opened at $16.40 on Monday. GDS has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 438,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

