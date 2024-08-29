GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.