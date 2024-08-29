GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

