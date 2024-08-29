Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.65. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 183,992 shares.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 3.57.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1100164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

