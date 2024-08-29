Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) & Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Financial Analysis

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) and Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apogee Enterprises and Geberit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 Geberit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Geberit.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Geberit pays an annual dividend of $4.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geberit pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Geberit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises $1.39 billion 1.03 $99.61 million $4.87 13.44 Geberit N/A N/A N/A $12.63 48.17

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Geberit. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geberit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Geberit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Geberit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises 7.72% 24.74% 12.72% Geberit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Geberit on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, finishes, and installs custom glass and aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the non-residential construction sectors. The Architectural Glass segment provides a range of high-performance glass products for use in windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets. The company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels, and retail centers; institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities, and government buildings; transportation facilities, such as airports and transit terminals, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and glazing subcontractors and general contractors; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, as well as independent distributors to museums, galleries, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media. It also provides bathroom systems product comprising bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets. The company sells its products under the Geberit brand name. It sells its products to wholesalers, plumbers, architects, and sanitary engineers. Geberit AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland.

