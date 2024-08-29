Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of GNLX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $108,939.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,683.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 108,936 shares of company stock worth $237,228 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

