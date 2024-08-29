General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.2%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.60 and last traded at $170.91. 733,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,778,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.22.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

