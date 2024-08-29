Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $16.72. Genie Energy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 68,713 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $445.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 11,831.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

