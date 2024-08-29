Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

