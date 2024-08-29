Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,783.34

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,783.34 ($23.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,796 ($23.68). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,796 ($23.68), with a volume of 37,300 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.33) to GBX 2,150 ($28.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Genus Stock Up 5.4 %

Genus Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,521.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,783.34.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

