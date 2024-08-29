George J. Still, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.