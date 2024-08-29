Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 754,126 shares.

Getech Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

