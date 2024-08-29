GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in GitLab by 135.6% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in GitLab by 1,890.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 104,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

