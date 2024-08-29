Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.99

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.99 and traded as high as $22.85. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 104,022 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $490.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

