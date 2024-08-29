Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Stock Price Down 0%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 26,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDP Free Report ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.