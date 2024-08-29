Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Stock Price Down 0%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 26,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
