Glencore plc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Glencore Stock Down 2.5 %

GLNCY stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Citigroup raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

