Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 603.5% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

GLNCY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

