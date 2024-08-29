Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) versus Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Critical Analysis

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Proficient Auto Logistics and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group $2.36 billion 1.42 -$63.00 million ($0.39) -18.15

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Proficient Auto Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group -3.40% -4.82% -1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Global Business Travel Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It also provides consulting, meetings and events planning, and outsourced services. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

