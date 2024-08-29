Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 70.4% in August

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 53,178 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

