Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

