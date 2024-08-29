Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 98.3% in August

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

