Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Globe Life by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 308.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

