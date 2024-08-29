Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.90% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GSST stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

