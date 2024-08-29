Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Down 0.8%

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $58.20. 8,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $366.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 93,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 379,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

