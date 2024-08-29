Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Short Interest Up 75.5% in August

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the July 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,418,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.4096 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.