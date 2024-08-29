Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 488,525 shares trading hands.

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.37 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.81.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

