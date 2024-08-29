Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 687,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.