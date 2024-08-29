Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Chairman Mark Evan Jones Sells 8,977 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,163,928.80.

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,003,189.25.

On Friday, August 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.20. 4,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

