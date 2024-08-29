Grace Reksten Skaugen Sells 2,015 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

PJT opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $136.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,029,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

